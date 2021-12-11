AN award-winning Jacobean hotel and wedding venue in Ripon is ready to take bookings for weddings in 2022 and beyond.
The Old Deanery, opposite Ripon Cathedral, is now under new management and is due to reopen in January 2022 after a short period of closure earlier this year after the lockdown.
Hoteliers Rebecca Hill and Chris Layton, who also own Galtres Lodge and Forest restaurant in York, took on the property in August 2021, and are running ahead of schedule after initially planning to reopen in Spring 2022.
Rebecca said: “We want The Old Deanery to be a jewel in Ripon’s crown and “the place” to celebrate important life events.
"Given that we are opening as a new venue, we currently have fantastic availability, too, which we are sure will be music to many people’s ears."
They offer an adaptable wedding package which includes a red-carpet entrance, and welcome drinks.
