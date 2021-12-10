THE trust which runs mental health services in the York area has been ordered by a watchdog to make urgent improvements.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) gave Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust its damning verdict following inspections between June and August.

It said it examined forensic inpatient wards due to concerns around unsafe staffing numbers and poor culture, and also community mental health services for working age adults, crisis services and community child and adolescent mental health services.

It said crisis services had improved and were now rated good, having previously been rated requires improvement, but forensic inpatient wards had dropped from good to inadequate.

Brian Cranna, CQC’s head of hospital inspection (mental health and community health services), said inspectors found a poor culture on the wards, with staff saying they didn’t feel respected or supported.

“We found issues with staffing levels which impacted on the quality of care being provided and patients were upset their planned leave didn’t always happen due to this,” he said.

“We were concerned about staffing issues in the community child and adolescent mental health services. People were waiting a long time for autism assessments, and there was a lack of support for people waiting for an appointment. However, we were told the treatment was good quality and staff had provided helpful advice.”

He added that the trust had started to address such concerns and knew what further improvements were needed. “We will continue to monitor them and return to inspect on their progress.”

Trust chief executive Brent Kilmurray said it fully accepted there remained much work to do and was already taking necessary steps to address issues highlighted in the report.

“The common factor in most of the issues raised by the CQC is staffing pressures,” he said.

“Easing this pressure is our biggest challenge and we are working extremely hard to resolve this. There is an NHS-wide staff shortage, and the problem is particularly acute in this region.

“This comes at a time when demand for our services is particularly high and we have invested in recruitment for a range of vacancies and new roles to meet demand.

“The pandemic has meant that staff absences due to sickness have been at an all-time high over the last 18 months. It is against this backdrop that our staff are striving to deliver the best possible care.”

He said crisis teams – the first port of call for those in urgent need – had performed particularly well to improve their ratings to Good in really difficult circumstances.

“That said, we apologise unreservedly for the instances where the high standards we set ourselves have not always been delivered. We are determined to change for the better.”