PAPI is here to support business growth

The Product and Process Innovation (PAPI) project, delivered by the University of York, encourages innovation and regional economic development by awarding capital grants to small- and medium-sized businesses to support the development of new products and services.

40% grants are available between £8,000 and £20,000 to businesses in York, North Yorkshire, and Leeds City Region who have project capital expenditure costs of £20,000+ which will lead to the creation of a new product or service and at least one new, full time job.

Since PAPI began in 2016, over £4m of grants have been awarded, supporting over 250 businesses. This has led to the creation of over 400 new products and over 500 new jobs.

£1.1m of grants awarded in 2021

2021 has been a busy year for PAPI, with £1,179,940 grants awarded to 67 businesses across York, North Yorkshire, and Leeds City Region. They have supported businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Businesses who have been successful in receiving a grant this year include Shire Beds, based in Dewsbury. The company specialises in the manufacture of beds and mattresses. A PAPI grant helped the company to purchase the new machinery needed to create a new, innovative biodegradable mattress range and 2 new jobs. Sales & Marketing Director Fara Butt said; “PAPI has enabled us to create the ‘Eco Core’ Mattress range; innovation in sleep products. We are proud to invest in products that are environmentally sustainable.” Shire Beds are now able to take their innovative new range to an international audience.

Brew York, who produce unique ales, also received a grant to help them to develop a new range of beer using a new process. Managing director, Wayne Smith, said: “The grant allowed us to have full cold chain storage, which means the beer is packaged at 4 degrees and stays at that temperature until it is delivered to the customer, meaning the beer stays fresher and tasting its best for longer.” The company can now access markets they couldn’t previously, and PAPI’s intervention has accelerated their growth.

Innovation workshops: no cost, huge impact

The team at PAPI also deliver high-impact, free innovation workshops for businesses looking to thrive and innovate. They comprise two days worth of business support, in two parts, from top business coaches as well as bespoke mentoring sessions with innovation and business growth expert, Dr Jo North. PAPI have delivered 16 workshop programmes to 120 businesses in Yorkshire so far, ranging from new start-ups to established businesses looking to re-evaluate and re-energise their operations.

The next PAPI workshops for businesses in the Leeds City Region will take place in February 2022 and for businesses in York and North Yorkshire, workshops will take place in April 2022. There is no charge to attend, but a short application form is required; the PAPI team is able to help with the application process, should you need assistance.

Find out more

For more information about grants or workshops, visit www.papi.org.uk, call 01904 328076 or email papi-project@york.ac.uk.

The PAPI project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and delivered by the University of York, in partnership with The Northern Powerhouse.