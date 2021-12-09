YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has said he 'shares the concerns of many local people' that Covid regulations may have been broken at a Christmas party in Downing Street last year.
But he has urged people to wait for the outcome of an investigation into whjt happened before rushing to judgement.
In a statement released ro The Press, Conservative MP Mr Sturdy said: "Yesterday, it was announced that the Cabinet Secretary, the head of the civil service, will be asked to investigate exactly what happened and the extent to which the Prime Minister was himself aware of any breaches of the rules.
"Fundamentally, this is about public trust. At a time when we were all expected to make significant sacrifices, those in government should have been leading by example. The fact that this has been called into question is concerning.
"I would urge people to await the outcome of the investigation, but I can assure constituents that if it is found that rules were broken, I will be vocal in holding those responsible to account."
