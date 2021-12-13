Two York area MPs have demanded the government boost research into resistance to antibiotics- something they fear could become a bigger killer than Covid-19.

Kevin Hollinrake (Con-Thirsk & Malton) moved a debate in parliament last week also noting that the current pandemic, by increasing the use of antibiotics, could make the problem even worse.

Mr Hollinrake told parliament: “AMR is simply too important to ignore. antibiotics are one of the most powerful tools in healthcare, underpinning every aspect of modern medicine.”

However, just like Covid mutates into other variants, so can bacteria, developing resistance to antibiotics.

The MP warned: “Right now, this year, about 700,000 people will die from antibiotic resistance infections across the world. It is estimated that by 2050, AMR could claim as many as 10 million lives a year.”

He cited a UK surveillance programme report which said resistance is increasing and last year one-in-five with a bloodstream infection were resistant to antibiotics- a life threatening situation.

He said: “AMR is the next pandemic. It is a hidden pandemic, but that does not mean that we can treat it any less seriously than Covid-19. We must have the right plan in place.”

This meant a strong system for monitoring its impact, better use of existing antibiotics and more research and development into new antibiotics is needed.

The government is halfway through a five-year plan on the subject and though a ‘trailblazer’ on the subject, the UK needs to do more to develop new antimicrobials

The MP also cited York-based Antibiotic Research UK or ANTRUK, who provide “vital research and support services for patients impacted by resistant infection.”

The charity, which had alerted him to the issue, had also acted as an adviser to a Radio 4 dramatisation where an antibiotic-resistant bug wipes out over 99% of the planet’s population.

“That is the potential for how devastating AMR could be, so it is absolutely critical that we get this right”, Mr Hollinrake added.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy (Con) agreed that antibiotic resistance could become a bigger killer than Covid.

The pandemic has “led to a huge, unco-ordinated and large-scale use of different antibiotics” and how this posed even more danger must be studied, he told the House.

Developing drugs was costly, but citing the £378billion the UK government has spent on Covid, said the prospect of 10 million dying global annually by 2050 made it “reasonable” for the UK to increase its current £10 million investment cap on the issue.

After the debate, Mr Sturdy said he welcomed government efforts in this area.

He added: “The pandemic has highlighted the need to be more vigilant in anticipating future health emergencies. I will continue lobbying on this vital and often overlooked health matter to protect my constituents.”