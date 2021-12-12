THE man who campaigned for York's Millennium Bridge and who played Noah twice in the York Mystery Plays has died aged 79.

The funeral took place on Wednesday for Roger Farrington, a former school teacher, and dedicated city councillor, who was also accomplished in amateur dramatics.

Friend Kev Ireson led the tributes to Roger who passed away peacefully in York District Hospital on November 8.

Kev said: "Roger was a well known local politician - as a labour city councillor and North Yorkshire county councillor.

"He was also a star of local amateur theatre, famously playing Noah on two occasions and playing God to Robson Green’s Jesus in 1992."

Roger was born in Acomb, York, on April 28 - the day before the 'Baedeker Raid' on the city by Nazi bombers.

Kev said he studied hard at school and became a teacher. "The teaching job he loved most was at Bristol Grammar School. He left teaching and began work as a civil servant back in his home town of York. He was a staunch union man and was invited to many conferences to represent his co-workers."

He added: "Roger was involved in and loved the theatre for many years. He played many roles on the amateur stage in York and in the York Mystery Plays."

His life in local politics was as a county councillor for the Labour Party. After York became a unitary authority, Roger stood in the Fishergate ward and was elected the as a city councillor.

Kev said: "He loved representing his constituents. Roger was involved in the development of the Millennium Bridge which added a much needed river crossing between his Fishergate Ward and Micklegate Ward. In his latter years he would jokingly call this 'my bridge'."

Roger was unmarried with no children. He was much loved by his sister-in-law Pat Farrington, nephews and niece Steven Farrington, James Farrington and Yvonne Hoque.

Pat said Roger enjoyed spending time with her family, especially in his later years at Christmas time.

Ever the thespian, she said Roger loved to recite his favourite monologue, The Lion and Albert, by Stanley Holloway. A recording of it was played at his funeral.

Pat added: "He loved York and worked hard to get the Millennium Bridge, which was much needed for the Fishergate area."

She said besides starring in the Mystery Plays, Roger loved Shakespeare and was a member of the York Shakespeare Project. He also played Joseph Rowntree in York's promenade production of Blood + Chocolate in 2013 which took place in the streets of York and saw Roger deliver key speeches from the De Grey Rooms and Clifford's Tower.