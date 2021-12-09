A CHOIR will be bringing people in Tadcaster some festive spirit this Christmas.
After a two year hiatus due to Covid regulations, the Leeds Male Voice Choir will finally be able to return to the stage this winter.
Performing in Tadcaster at the Riley Smith Hall, the choir will be playing its popular festive show, ‘The Spirit of Christmas’, on December 18 at 7.30pm.
The performance will feature a selection of Christmas songs.
Musical director Tim Knight said: “The choir have been back in-person rehearsals now for five months and we have been preparing a fine show for the people of Tadcaster this Christmas - our first festive performance since 2019.”
Tim added: “The men take their music making seriously, and have been working hard since returning to rehearsals and are sounding great.
"It’s going to be a very special return to Tadcaster.”
Tickets are available at www.leedsmalevoicechoir.co.uk and are priced at £12.
