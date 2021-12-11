A YORK-based national charity has launched a 'What’s bugging you this winter?' campaign pleading with people to reduce the number of antibiotics they take.

Antibiotic Research UK (ANTRUK), which is led by Prof Colin Garner, the former director of the Jack Birch cancer research unit in York, says statistics for Yorkshire show that normally, over the winter period, prescribing of antibiotics rises by almost 20 per cent as patients ask for the drugs to help with symptoms of common colds and the flu.

But antibiotics have no impact against viral infections such as colds and flu, says Prof Garner. The problem is, the more they are prescribed, the more resistance to antibiotics in the population grows.

Data from 2020 revealed that one in five bloodstream bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotics - and the more we use them, the worse that will get.

Many in the medical profession now talk of a coming “post antibiotic age”, in which we will no longer be able to rely on antibiotics to treat even quite common infections - leading to potentially fatal conditions.

ANTRUK cites the case of a York woman, who gives her name only as Vicki, to show how antibiotic resistance is affecting people now.

Vicki was admitted to intensive care with a life-threatening infection - and the antibiotics she was given didn’t work. She was able to be treated with a different antibiotic, but not before she became very ill. “I wasn’t aware of antibiotic resistance and its causes until it was explained to me in ICU," she said. "It made me much more conscious of the need to protect and treasure the antibiotics that we have, to keep them working so that serious infections can continue to be treated and lives saved."

Ironically, last winter during the height of the Covid outbreak, the usual winter surge of antibiotic prescriptions in Yorkshire didn't happen.

Instead of rising by almost 20 per cent over the winter, prescriptions were up only 3 per cent.

That was partly because anti-Covid isolation measures meant fewer people picked up coughs and colds - and partly because fewer people went to see their GP.

But it just emphasises the extent of the over-prescribing that usually happens, Prof Garner said.

ANTRUK's new campaign aims to target members of the public using leaflets distributed through Well (formerly Co-op) pharmacies.

The leaflets provide information about antibiotic resistance, and stress that antibiotics are not effective against coughs and colds. They urge patients to 'trust your doctor's advice' and to ask pharmacists for non-antibiotic treatments for colds and flu.

Prof Garner said: “The new data shows that it is possible to avoid the usual winter increase in antibiotic prescribing. Antibiotics for most respiratory tract infections (your typical cough, sore throat, earache) do not speed up recovery times. Instead, they often give patients many side-effects, and promote the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria.”