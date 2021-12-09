YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has called on PM Boris Johnson to resign for his failure of leadership during the Covid crisis.
Speaking out in the wake of the unfolding furore over the Christmas parties at No 10 last year, Ms Maskell said: “I believe the Prime Minister has to resign.
"He has failed to protect the country from this dangerous pandemic. It has left 146,000 people in their graves and their loved ones bereaved, while millions have been pushed into poverty. While people were enduring such sacrifice, he not only allowed parties in his private offices, but is now covering up, without having a full police inquiry.
“It is his failure to provide public health leadership and breaking confidence and trust in the measures that would keep people safe that has put so many at risk. He is responsible and he has to resign.”
On the new Plan B measures she added: “When the Government legislation is published I will assess its contents. If it contains the tightening of public health measures, then I will support (it).”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment