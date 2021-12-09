COUNCIL chiefs have apologised after the Lord Mayor of York's limousine was spotted parked in a city centre footstreet - where Blue Badge holders are barred by the authority.

Resident Ben Phillips said he photographed the limo in Goodramgate at 6.30pm on Sunday evening, a time when disabled motorists are not now allowed down the street.

He tweeted: "Nice to see @CityofYork managed to find parking for the Mayor in the City Centre. Doesn’t even need a blue badge. Warms your heart, doesn’t it.”

He told The Press today: "I just felt it was pretty sickening. For this huge car to be parked there when people with Blue Badges can't go there was just taking the proverbial."

He said he had followed the recent saga over City of York Council's ban on Blue Badge holders from the footstreets area, which has proved hugely controversial and prompted claims that the authority is breaching the human rights of disabled drivers, and had felt disgusted when he saw the limo.

Helen Jones, of the York Disability Rights Forum, said she was 'shocked' by the news.

"Blue Badge holders have two options, to either not go into the city centre or struggle, often in pain and at a detriment to our health, to get where we need to," she said.

"To learn that the Civic Car has been seen, parked, in Goodramgate is heartbreaking, disgusting and is just one more case of Blue Badge holders being treated like second class citizens.

"To have one rule for the Lord Mayor and another for disabled people is a blatant example of privilege in action."

Janie Berry, director of governance at City of York Council, said:"We are sorry the Civic Car entered footstreets at Goodramgate on Sunday evening, 5th December.

"It should not have done so, as it did not have permission. We are investigating to understand exactly how this happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again".

The council says on its website: "Following government coronavirus (COVID-19) advice on urban centres we've changed the times vehicles can access York city centre, in order to create additional space for pedestrians, and to provide opportunities for businesses to expand into the highway and public spaces.

"Currently, the pedestrian zone footstreet hours are between 10.30am and 8.00pm, 7 days a week."