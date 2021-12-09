YORK council leader Keith Aspden has thanked the people of York - businesses, residents and visitors alike - for 'continuing to follow public health advice' on Covid.

But he has urged everyone in the city to get their seconds jabs or boosters as soon as possible, to protect themselves against the virus. .

Speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday evening that he would be introducing his 'Plan B' measures to try to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant, Cllr Aspden admitted that the new restrictions would be 'disappointing to many'.

But he added: "We must all remain vigilant and continue to play our part to stop the spread of the virus, which will help ensure we can have a safe and happy Christmas.”

The 'Plan B' measures announced by Mr Jonson on Wednesday include:

• a return to working from home, wherever possible, from next Monday

• an extension of the requirement to wear masks in public places with effect from Friday

• the use of an NHS COVID pass for unseated indoor venues of 500 or more, unseated outdoor areas of 4,000 or more and all venues of 10,000 or more, all to take effect from next Wednesday

• daily testing for those identified as contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 in place of isolation.

Mr Johnson said that, given the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, the measures were 'proportionate and responsible'.

"The best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B," he said.

Cllr Aspden said: “The announcement will be disappointing to many. We are not yet at the end of our efforts to stop this virus, and are once again being asked to do more, in response to the rise in cases being caused by the Omicron variant.

“As a council we encourage everyone to keep playing their part in protecting each other and helping to keep York open and safe. We must come together as a city once again and take steps to control the spread of this disease; by following the advice, taking sensible precautions such as handwashing and ensuring a flow of fresh air when indoors, getting jabs and wearing face coverings in crowded outdoor and indoor areas.

“Remember, your best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, so please make sure you get your vaccination, and your booster if you are entitled to it, and that you get your flu vaccination.

“I want to thank residents, businesses and visitors for continuing to follow public health advice and working so hard to keep our communities safe. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep residents updated on any changes to public health advice."