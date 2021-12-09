Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" about a missing man - who they believe may be in York.
Officers are appealing to the public for information to help them locate missing Scott Thompson.
Scott originally went missing in September in the Lincoln area.
Despite extensive inquiries by Lincolnshire Police he has not yet been located.
Police said recent information suggested Scott may now be in the North Yorkshire area, potentially in York or Scarborough.
Scott is described as about 5ft 9in in height, with short grey hair and a thin frame. He has a tattoo of a St George’s flag on his right arm and sometimes wears glasses.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone who has any information or recent sightings to contact them."
Call police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Any immediate sightings should be reported via 999. Please quote reference 12210246396.
