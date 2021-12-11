Work is to start in the New Year on seven flats to be built on the site of a former car sales centre.
RHW Developments recently received planning approval from City of York Council to erect a mix of one and two-bed flats where Glen Garage Suzuki was on Hawthorn Grove. It closed in 2018 and its premises will be demolished.
Their design, by Brewster Bye Architects, include modern bay windows, brick pillars, panel detailing, grey clad dormers and a slate roof.
The ground floor flats each have their own garden with a paved patio and a green frontage onto Hawthorn Grove. Cycle parking for residents and visitors will also be included.
Situated within a few hundred metres of bus stops, cafes, supermarkets, green space and a post office, they will retail from £155,000-£160,000.
RHW Developments has developed other sites in York, including Holgate Mews on New Lane, Holgate, which featured a new modern social club to replace Holgate Working Mens Club.
Brewster Bye's York schemes include 258 flats on the Nestle site and a scheme at St Leonard’s Place in York city centre.
