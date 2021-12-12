YORK food photographer Karen Turner set up a popular Instagram account - @karenturnerphotography - documenting her work with some of the best places to eat in town.

Karen lives in Easingwold and set up her Instagram account in 2015 and has 1,254 followers.

Karen is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

In our new regular feature in The Press, Insta Stories, people like Karen tell us about their lives in York and what makes our city special.

Here is Karen’s Insta Story...

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

To launch and promote The Pig & Pastry charity cookbook, which raised over £26,000 for Candlelighter's Children's Cancer Charity. This was a huge team effort and still the biggest food project I have undertaken. Instagram then became a way of sharing my food photography images and promoting my clients' food and products.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

Crikey there are too many! I love the first time I post a new client's food, and the reaction it receives from my foodie followers. There is always huge satisfaction in sharing my clients' successes in food magazines and newspapers, as it is rare to see your images in print in this digital world. So I share the articles digitally, and print becomes digital again!

Mannion's of York - by Karen Turner

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

I love the wonderful independent restaurants, food outlets and producers in York today. Years ago it was full of chains and geared towards tourists, now it is a well established foodie destination for locals and tourists alike. The architecture, green spaces and city walls are unique places to explore over and over again. The people of York have made it a special place in my heart.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

The immediacy and that it is image based (I would say that being a photographer!) Also unlike other social media platforms it feels more collaborative and supportive.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

I mainly follow restaurants, chefs, food producers and food magazines. But mostly I follow my clients, as I love to see what they are doing which is new, or if they reintroduce old favourites. Seeing their posts can lure me in for a meal or to buy a mouthwatering treat!

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

I started a different page to share my travels, sketches and paintings - @karenturnerart. It has now become all about my art, and I am so surprised that I sell my paintings through Instagram. It is amazing how a small project can grow so big with Instagram.

A plate of food at Skosh - photo by Karen Turner

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Think about what is unique to you and your business and focus on that. When posting an image question all the time 'is this a 'pic' or a 'snap'?' If the answer is yes, don't post it. I look at new pages to learn what a business is all about, and consistent messages with professional imagery can lift the best to another level, in a very crowded marketplace.

