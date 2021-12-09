EIGHT inmates at a prison in East Yorkshire will have to spend longer in jail over their parts in a Christmas Day riot.
Humberside Police said that on Christmas Day 2018, a large disturbance broke out at Humber Prison, near Market Weighton, in which significant damage was caused to a wing.
Now Richard Hall, 33, Dean Smith, 34, Jason Ginnever, 44, Matthew Percival, 33, Jamie Bird, 35, Joe Smith, 27, Christopher Calvert, 25, and Graham Rough, 36, had been sentenced collectively to a further 18 years and eight months in prison for the role they played.
Detective Sergeant Richard Kirk said charges of prison mutiny had been brought against ten men, eight of whom had pleaded guilty to their part in the incident and had been sentenced to over 18 years in jail, with one found not guilty at trial and another wanted in connection with the offence.
“The sentences handed out today should serve as a stark warning that the police will work in full support of the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to ensure the offenders are brought to justice," he said.
Prisons Minister Victoria Atkins said: “Disorder is never tolerated in our prisons and we are investing £100 million in security like x-ray body scanners, drugs dogs, and detection equipment to clamp down on the weapons and drugs that fuel violence behind bars.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.