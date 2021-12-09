A NORTH Yorkshire Police officer has appeared in court charged with committing a sex offence against a woman while he was on duty.
PC Christopher Hudson is currently suspended from the force.
He is alleged to have committed the offence on February 8.
Hudson appeared before district judge Adrian Lower at York Magistrates' Court.
The 30-year-old of Marsh, in Huddersfield, indicated he will deny the charge of touching a woman sexually without her consent.
After listening to solicitors for the Crown Prosecution Service and the defence, the district judge sent the case to Leeds Crown Court so that Hudson could be tried by a judge and jury.
Hudson, who was represented by Matthew Savage, did not oppose the move.
He was released on bail.
His next appearance will be at Leeds Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing when he will be asked to confirm his plea and the judge will make arrangements for his trial.
