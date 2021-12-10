Time for Boris to retire and focus on fiction

BORIS Johnson should retire and concentrate on that which he excels - fiction! For, in his current job, his relationship with fact is severely fractured.

Peter Rickaby

West Park, Selby

We shall not be treated as fools

LAST December’s Christmas ‘do’ at No 10 will prove to be a major turning point for Boris Johnson and his Tory ‘party’.

The general public have forgiven many blunders because they understand the pressures and uncertainty brought about by the unprecedented Covid pandemic.

What they will not forgive or forget is the arrogance and self-entitlement shown in the mock video.

We accept a lot, but not being held in contempt and treated as fools.

Geoff Robb

Hunters Close, Dunnington

Discrimination and the tech revolution

A GREAT deal has justifiably been said and written about discrimination of the disabled lately.

However, the recent comment by Joe Cooper is the first mention I have read in support of those who struggle with technology.

There is indeed “work to be done to ensure they are not left behind”.

I recently met an example of the need to embrace technology when I tried to book a swimming session at the local health centre.

It seems that the only way to book a session is “online”.

There must be many who cannot afford to buy a tablet or a lap top, let alone pay the monthly fee to connect to the internet, or purchase a “smart” phone.

When you need to call on the help of a food bank to feed your family, there is little chance of being able to purchase access to today’s must have technology.

There are also people (not only the elderly) who are not interested in computers and smart phones, and others who just couldn’t cope with learning how to use technology.

Surely, we can leave a space in our lives for those of us who prefer to let the technological revolution pass them by.

Pamela Brown

Dringhouses, York

Got a strong view? Write us a letter. E: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write 250 words or less, and provide your full name, address and mobile number.