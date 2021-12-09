This is a full list of places where you have to wear your mask in public amid the Government's Plan B measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Plan B restrictions to combat rising cases of the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister warned it is clear the new strain is “growing much faster” than Delta, and cases of Omicron could be doubling every two or three days as he strengthened England’s rules.

Work-from-home guidance will return, Covid health certificates are to become mandatory in large venues and mask rules will be extended to more places.

Here's a list of places or situations where you'll have to wear a mask under Plan B.

Where you'll have to wear a mask and when it's required

The new rules on masks will come into place from Friday, December 10.

Speaking at the Government press conference, Mr Johnson said: “The best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B, irritating though it may be it is not a lockdown."

Under Plan B, people will have to wear a mask in the following situations:

Indoor public venues including cinemas, theatres and places of worship.

Shops and supermarkets (places which offer goods or services for retail sale or hire)

Shopping centres (malls and indoor markets)

Auction houses

Post offices, banks, building societies, high street solicitors and accountants, credit unions, short-term loan providers, savings clubs and money service businesses

Estate and letting agents

Premises providing personal care and beauty treatments (barbers, hair salons, tattoo and piercing studios, nail salons and massage centres)

Pharmacies

Premises providing veterinary services

Retail galleries

Retail travel agents

Takeaways without space for consumption of food or drink on premises

Public transport (aeroplanes, trains, trams, buses, coaches and ferries), taxis and private hire vehicles

Any car or small van during a professionally delivered driving lesson, a practical driving test, or during one of the practical tests for giving driving instruction, and in all HGV lessons and tests

Transport hubs (airports, rail and tram stations and terminals, maritime ports and terminals, bus and coach stations and terminals)

You are required to wear a face covering on entering any of these settings and must keep it on until you leave unless you are exempt or have a reasonable excuse for removing it.

COVID-19 remains a serious health risk.



Help reduce the spread of the virus and keep yourself and others safe by:



✅ letting fresh air in if you meet people indoors

✅ wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces

✅ getting vaccinated

✅ washing your hands regularly — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) December 8, 2021

Masks will not be required in pubs and restaurants or in situations where it is not practical to wear one, such as exercising.

The Government website adds: "You should continue to wear a face covering in other indoor places that are not listed above, which are crowded and enclosed and where you may come into contact with people you do not normally meet.

"Face coverings and face masks are needed in healthcare settings to comply with infection, prevention, control (IPC) guidance. This includes hospitals and primary or community care settings, such as GP surgeries. They should also be worn by everyone accessing or visiting care homes."

How quickly is Omicron spreading in the UK?

On Wednesday, the Government revealed there are 568 cases of Omicron confirmed in the UK - but that the true figure is estimated to be “probably closer to 10,000”, according to health secretary Sajid Javid.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said Omicron is spreading “rapidly” and it is possible hospital admissions from the new variant in England could exceed 1,000 per day – and still be increasing – by the end of the year.