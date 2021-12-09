Oh yes it has, oh no it hasn’t?

PANTO season has started early.

The leader of York Council promises initiatives to help residents and businesses with their physical, mental and financial well being.

This after announcing a 3% hike in Council Tax- something guaranteed to damage anyone’s physical, mental and financial state of being.

Matthew Laverack

Eldon Street, York

Why keep them in prison?

WHERE’S the logic in sending two people to prison for seven months before deporting them (Press, Dec 6).

Why not cut cost to the tax payer and send them on the next plane to their country Brazil. They already admitted fraud with fake IDs and overstaying in the UK.

Rob Atkinson

Eastholme Drive, York

Memories of an iconic Micklegate store

SAD to read Ken Spelman’s bookshop will close by the year end, after 73 years in Micklegate. I first visited the shop in 1958 aged 14, attending Nunthorpe Grammar. Some 63 years later I am still a regular customer.

The place is a time capsule, little changed over the years. I will find it difficult to adjust to life without Spelman’s. Thankfully, we still have a few other second hand bookshops left in York, where you may find the book you didn’t know existed but really must buy. Something you cannot do on the internet.

Mike Metcalfe

Main Street, Barmby Moor

We must face up to the drug importers

WE hear about the fight against drug abuse and the supply chains

All well and good but not a word about the gangs we have imported from the EU and Albania, who control the import of illegal drugs in the UK.

Facing up to the import and importers of drugs is something that appears to be ignored, or is it something our Border Force and Police are incapable of dealing with?

Surely to strangle the supply source is much more effective than tracing and closing down the distribution teams as availability simply means that, once closed down, a distribution network simple surfaces again nearby

J A Whitmore,

Haxby

Got a strong view? Write us a letter. Email: letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep them to 250 words or less and provide your full name, address and mobile number.