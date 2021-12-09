Plans for a major council housebuilding programme has been unveiled by City of York Council.

Its executive will discuss tonight a plan to deliver hundreds of extra homes in what it says is “one of the most ambitious council housing delivery plans in the country.”

The council says its new action plan builds on its already increasing the homes it has built over the past decade.

In the five years up to 2020/21, the council delivered on average 789 net additional homes. This was a significant increase on the 555 net additional homes delivered between 2011/12 and 2015/16. The council says it is on track to increase this further.

Members will discuss a Housing Delivery Programme, which will deliver 600 new homes, which is almost 25% of the total housing need in the next few years. Of these, at least 40% will be affordable.

The council says this programme is making a significant contribution to the city’s housing stock as well as raising housing standards and developing local construction supply chains. The first social tenants, shared ownership and market sale buyers have moved in to high quality new homes.

Other progress includes:

*securing planning permission and tendering for the Burnholme and Duncombe Barracks

*delivering affordable homes through the second hand shared ownership programme

*securing more affordable homes through the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme

*commencing the design and viability work at York Central

The council says it cannot deliver all the homes needed in the city by itself and it will continue to progress the Local Plan to completion, which will allocate the necessary land to deliver at least 13,152 new homes through to 2032/33.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, Executive Member for Finance and Performance, said: “The Government planning system is broken and is not delivering the homes which the country needs. Relying on private developers leads to land banking and lower delivery of affordable homes.

“The latest methodology u-turn has turned its back on actual statistics to shunt housing growth from the south to areas of the north. As a result, York is currently being asked to demonstrate almost twice the supply it needs.

“When the Local Plan is adopted, we will be comfortably delivering the actual five-year land supply with significant flexibility. Despite all these hurdles, our delivery in York is strong and this plan will take that to the next level.”

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said “This action plan has been produced as part of the evidence base for the Local Plan and to meet the requirements of the Government’s Housing Delivery Test.

“This proportionate and locally-focussed response to addressing housing delivery in York enables us to draw together our significant progress into an over-arching action plan which will support future housing delivery in the city.”

A full report on the plan can be found on the council’s website.