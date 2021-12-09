A CAR with two people inside was trapped in a metre of standing floodwater on a North Yorkshire road last night.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Skipton went to the incident in Pale Lane, Carleton, near Skipton, at 7.50pm.
"The crews assisted two occupants from the vehicle using water rescue equipment," said a spokesperson.
