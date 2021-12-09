ONE person was arrested and drugs were seized during a police raid in York.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers conducted a warrant at an address in the Holgate ward, based on community intelligence.
It added: "Inquiries are ongoing, but another good result for the community."
