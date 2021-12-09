A MAN was rescued from York’s River Foss last night.
Firefighters were called to the riverside near Piccadilly at 11pm following reports that a man was stuck by the side of the river.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used a throw line and triple extension ladder to rescue the man.
