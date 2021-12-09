HERE are the latest planning applications for York.

21/02567/FUL for replacement of all existing windows with upvc double glazed windows to front elevation, installation of new ground floor frontage and alteration to existing window opening to form new fire escape to rear at Hamilton House, 3 Fawcett Street.

21/02422/LBC for internal and external works to include repainting of shopfront, hand painted sign to existing fascia, hand painted text to hanging sign, replacement of two rear ground floor windows with French doors, relocation of existing AC units to rear and installation of kitchen extract at 32 Stonegate.

21/02421/FUL for change of use of from retail (use class E) to bar/tearoom (sui generis/use class E) with external alterations to include replacement of 2no. rear ground floor windows with french doors, relocation of existing AC units to rear and repainting of shopfront at 32 Stonegate

21/02551/FUL for first floor rear extension and conversion of staff facilities to create three additional flats and roof terrace with railings, replacement windows and new window opening to first floor, alterations to ground floor shopfront at 45 - 49 Gillygate.

21/02556/FUL for single storey side/rear extension following demolition of existing extension and conservatory at 23 Burton Stone Lane.

21/02209/FUL for variation of condition two of permitted application 19/02750/FULM to alter internal layout and elevations at 105 - 111 Micklegate.

21/02538/FUL for variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of permitted application 19/00894/FUL for layout alterations to proposed dwellings to rear of No.2 The Crescent.

21/02442/FUL and 21/02417/LBC for internal and external alterations in connection with retail fit-out, installation of non-illuminated signage and installation of external plant to roof and associated cabling and pipework at Proposed Retail Outlet, York Station.

21/02513/LBC for internal alterations to form new staircase from ground to first floor level, removal of existing food hoist and alterations to first floor level to remove existing walls, doors and form new unisex toilet at 15 North Street.

21/02506/FUL for replacement of existing timber windows with upvc windows to front (resubmission) at 5 The Crescent.

21/02557/FUL and 21/02435/LBC for erection of festoon lighting and heaters on fixed steel frame on balcony, internal alterations including repairs, redecoration, replacement lighting, new screens, bar, shelving and banquet seating at 17 Museum Street.

21/02378/FUL for first floor side extension at Field House, Middlethorpe. In the event of an appeal against a refusal of this householder application, any representations made will be sent to the Secretary of State, and there will be no further opportunity to comment.

21/02544/FUL for erection of single storey workshop with associated external works at National Railway Museum.

21/02524/FUL for single storey rear extension at upper ground floor level with new access staircase and detached sunroom to rear at 7 Grosvenor Terrace.

21/02565/LBC for external alterations including display of one non-illuminated fascia sign and one non-illuminated projecting sign at 3 Low Ousegate.

21/02415/LBC for replacement of basement door at 11 South Parade.

21/02348/LBC for installation of cat sculpture to front elevation at Joseph Rowntree Theatre.

