A supermarket security guard in York was injured when he was attacked with a shopping basket, police said.
Officers are appealing for information after the assault in Morrisons supermarket in Front Street, Acomb.
The security guard at the store was hit with a shopping basket, causing a cut to his face and ear, said North Yorkshire Police.
A police spokesperson added: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the man in the image, as he may hold important information."
The assault is said to have taken place on Tuesday, November 30, at around 6.10pm, but details have just been released.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the man in the CCTV image or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC Sophie Simpson.
You can also email sophie.simpson@northyorkshire.police.uk – please quote reference 12210252317.
You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
