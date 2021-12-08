YORK is bracing itself to deal with a new wave of government Covid measures designed to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant - and save Christmas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the so-called Covid ‘Plan B’ measures at a Downing Street press conference at 6pm tonight (Wednesday). The measures include:

guidance that people should work from home where possible from Monday

the mandatory wearing of facemasks in most public venues, including theatres and cinemas, from Friday. The government has already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport.

from next week, an NHS Covid pass will be mandatory for entry into nightclubs and large venues. This will include unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 5,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

The Prime Minister said that with the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, it was ‘proportionate and responsible’ to introduce the Plan B measures

The measures have been welcomed by local GP Dr Brian McGregor, the chair of the BMA’s Yorkshire regional council. “This is good news,” he said. “Omicron is more infectious and is spreading more rapidly. It looks as though it may be a milder illness - but it is still unpleasant and we don’t know the outcomes in terms of long Covid. Hospitals are full of non-Covid cases and primary care is working at 115 per cent of pre-Covid levels. The workforce is shattered.”

Business leaders in York by and large reacted with weary resignation. Restaurateur Michael Hjort said the timing was not great. The period before Christmas was when businesses like his made much of their profit, he said. “But we have been through it before and will work through it again.”

York Theatre Royal chief executive Tom Bird said the only difference would be that some theatre staff would work from home - and wearing of masks in the theatre would be mandatory not recommended. “We will comply with all government guidelines,” he said

Andrew Lowson of the York business improvement district (BID), said hospitality businesses had got used to adapting to changing coronavirus restrictions. “They will be confident that they can still provide good customer service,” he said. More difficult to measure was the impact that further restrictions - and the spread of Omicron - might have on ‘customer confidence’. But if tougher restrictions now meant a full lockdown could be avoided later, most businesses would accept it, he said.

But John Pybus, landlord of York’s smallest pub The Blue Bell in Fossgate, warned any further measures that hit Christmas profits could be a ‘death blow’ for many pubs across the country. Social distancing measures hit a small business like his hard, he said, because they reduced capacity - and it is too cold now to sit outside. Businesses like his had already lost profits from one Christmas, he said. “If they are not able to trade profitably for a second Christmas in a row, that would be a death blow for many pubs,” he said. “But we will do our utmost to provide Christmas cheer for the people of York.”