Boris Johnson has confirmed it was time to move to “Plan B” of the Government’s coronavirus strategy, with measures including a return to working from home.
He told a Downing Street press conference: “It has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.”
While 568 cases had been confirmed in the UK “the true number is certain to be much higher”.
“Most worryingly, there is evidence that the doubling time of Omicron could currently be between two and three days.”
The Prime Minister said that people should work from home if they can as of Monday.
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference: “We will reintroduce the guidance to work from home.
“Employers should use the rest of the week to discuss working arrangements with their employees but from Monday you should work from home if you can.
“Go to work if you must but work from home if you can.
“I know this will be hard for many people but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission.”
