Paolo Sunda is 58, lives in York, and works as a hotel night auditor. He is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, he tells us more about his passion and shares his favourite photos

When and why did you take up photography?

I got interested in photography in the early 80s back in the days of film. SLR cameras were expensive and I saved and saved to buy my very first Pentax. A work colleague at the time introduced me to developing your your own b&w images which was pretty popular in those days and after the first investment saved you lots of pennies by not having to send your films away to be developed and printed. I made the transition to digital some 15 years ago but I still use film from time to time. York daily inspires me to be out there.

Why do you love taking pictures?

For me it's the freezing of a moment in time for ever. Every single photograph that we take is history. The ability to catch that perfect light and atmosphere that will probably never repeat itself. Also, I love being able to leave my flat and the excitement of coming back and downloading the images on my computer and discovering some shots that are actually much better (or often worse) than first thought.

What equipment do you use?

I use a Nikon 7200 with a variety of lenses but my favourite is an old 50mm F1.8.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

I took a picture of York racecourse a few years ago when I worked for the Marriott Hotel; very early morning on a summer's day when the all ground was covered in mist. It just looked magical.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

I love taking photos anywhere in the Yorkshire Dales. I also very much like night photography and the lights of big cities like London work well even though and don't get down there as often as I would like.

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined the Camera Club some three years ago as recommended by a friend and loved been able to share my pictures with other like-minded people and the fact that on occasion we get published in The Press is a really good incentive.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to photograph Machu Piccu in Peru. I have wanted to see the Incas ruin since I was a teenager. I am just fascinated with ancient civilisation structures and I think the light up there at certain times must be absolutely beautiful and out of this world.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Grab a camera and shoot as much as possible. Try from the start to learn the basics of camera settings and have fun.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

Photography as a hobby is, I think, very helpful with mental health. Get's you out of your flat, makes you walk, and as you develop your eye, shows you life and people in general from a different perspective.

