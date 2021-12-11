A FAMILY-run luxury leather goods business in York has won a coveted industry award.

Maxwell-Scott scooped the Drapers Award for accessory brand of the year at the 30th anniversary of the awards which were revealed at the London Hilton.

Leading figures from the fashion industry came together at the gala ceremony in recognition and celebration of the sector’s resilience and achievements.

Founded by William Forshaw in 2002, Dunnington-based Maxwell-Scott is a luxury brand which specialises in superior quality, timeless style and durability.

Like others in the fashion retail industry, the past 18 months have been challenging with repeated lockdowns transforming the way consumers shop and what they buy.

Retailers and brands have adapted at speed by changing their product mix, increasing investment online, and exploring new and better ways to communicate with and serve their customers.

All of this has taken place amid global supply chain challenges. This year’s aAwards celebrated the retailers, brands, suppliers and agencies that innovated to survive, and built stronger businesses in tough circumstances.

Kirsty McGregor, Drapers Editor, said Maxwell-Scott had 'gone from strength to strength despite the Covid-19 headwinds'.

"The brand worked closely with its suppliers, many of whom are based in Italy, to continue producing high-quality, beautiful products during the pandemic. The brand’s ability to adapt to the surge in online shopping also shone through.”

She added: "The judges felt sustainability was not just a tick box exercise for Maxwell-Scott, commenting that it is 'clearly at the heart of what they do'. And, by reworking its content strategy to focus on these areas, the brand has boosted its conversion rate and revenue."

William Forshaw said: "We could not be prouder to be recognised as a brand by Drapers, the leading authority on fashion retailing in the UK. We were thrilled to accept the award for Accessory Brand of the Year, in person and celebrate the evening in true Drapers style.”

The awards celebrate the best of the best across the industry, placing a growing focus on business values and achievements that extend beyond financial performance.