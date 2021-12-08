A NORTH Yorkshire college has secured funding to help workers in the region develop the skills to operate climate-saving technologies of the future.

Selby College will use the £272,000 grant from the Department for Education’s Strategic Development Fund to develop a new training course in carbon capture and storage technologies.

The Introduction to Carbon Capture and Storage programme will support Drax to develop the negative emission technology BECCS at its power station near Selby.

The course will start next year and will equip current and future Drax employees with the skills needed to operate this negative emissions technology.

The programme will also be available to other organisations and individuals interested in developing their knowledge and understanding about carbon capture and storage.

The course is being designed as an introduction to the subject, with the aim of adding more modules and units over time.

Liz Ridley, deputy principal of Selby College, said: “Selby College is committed to supporting businesses and industries to develop specific training programmes that support their current and future workforce development.

"Our ongoing partnership with Drax has enabled us to secure this funding to create tailored education plans that will equip its workforce and supply chain with the skills needed as we transition into a zero-emission future.”

Bruce Heppenstall, plant director at Drax, said: “It’s critical businesses like Drax have access to a skilled workforce, with the knowledge and expertise to operate negative emissions technologies that will be vital in enabling the UK to reach its legally binding net zero targets.

"Through our partnership with Selby College, we are able to futureproof our workforce, ensuring we are at the forefront of the green industrial revolution, creating and protecting thousands of jobs here in the North.

“Deploying BECCS at Drax will not only deliver for the environment, but it will also deliver for the economy. It could kickstart a whole new sector of the economy and be the catalyst for a post-covid economic recovery.”

Minister for Skills Alex Burghart said: "It is fantastic to see Selby College working with Drax to offer people the skills they need to progress in green careers in their area.

"Offering people the chance to upskill in the latest in-demand technologies is vital to plug skills gaps in our economy, and ensure we have a workforce fit for the future."

Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, said: “Electricity generated by Drax using sustainable biomass is key to expanding the wider economy of Yorkshire and Humberside.

"The transition from coal to biomass demonstrated how businesses can transform and thrive as part of our new net zero economy. To build on this leadership it is vital that businesses like Drax have the skilled workforce to operate the new green technologies and maintain their leading position.”

Drax' first BECCS unit could be ready by 2027, delivering the world’s biggest carbon capture project, permanently locking away millions of tonnes of CO2 each year.