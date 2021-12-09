A HISTORIC street in York is due to have its second round of re-pavements in the New Year.

City of York Council are investing £350,000 to fully repair the entire length of Stonegate, and sections of Colliergate, and Church Street, starting January 3, 2022, and lasting up to nine weeks.

This work comes after the council repaved the entire length of Stonegate's carriageway in 2020, for the first time in a generation, which cost £500,000.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “Stonegate, Colliergate, and Church Street are steeped in history - Stonegate was one of the first paved-roads in York, which was a direct route to transport the Minster stone whilst it was being built.

“These are some of the most loved streets in our city centre so this investment will ensure these routes keep their special character whilst being more resilient to heavy use.”

Over time, the surface of the footpaths have become uneven, making it unsafe for pedestrians, and in need of improving its appearance.

The works will be split into phases down Stonegate for the safety of pedestrian access into the businesses.

Over 20 businesses in these areas were contacted by the council in November to relay their thoughts, and it was fed back that it would be better to carry out the work during the quieter business period of January to March.

Pedestrian access to the area will be maintained by foot, and doorways resurfaced outside of business hours, although the council have said they would be 'happy to consider' the 'business open as usual' signage that appeared last year down Stonegate.

Hoarding will be covered so that members of the public and businesses are protected from the dust and debris caused by the works, and an on-site cutting station to minimise dust further and reduce the sound from cutting devices.

This will also enable the work to progress as efficiently as possible.

However, access will be at a reduced width to the business entrances with occasional temporary surfaces and pedestrian diversions to the opposite side of the street and ramps, to allow the footpath work to occur,

Stonegate will also have traffic marshals on site between 5am to 5pm seven days a week to assist with delivery traffic, although vehicles cannot drive past the work site.

The work will stop in time for the Easter holidays, however if still not yet finished, will continue after the Easter break.

Despite it now being loved for its attractive paving, Stonegate hasn't always had a paved road and footpath, as photographs from Explore York Archives show that Stonegate's surface was made up of cobbles in the 1890s, and tarmac in the 1940s.