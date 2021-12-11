EACH week we are celebrating a local cafe, pub or restaurant in York.

This week it is the turn of Tabanco by Ambiente in Walmgate - formerly The Press Kitchen (and Bicis Y Mas before that!)

Here the owners, Tim and Zoe Sinclair (who also run the Ambiente restaurants in York) tell us their story:

How long has the business been going?

Tabanco by Ambiente opened in April this year, just after the last lockdown.

What does it sell?

Tabanco by Ambiente is inspired by southern Spain's tabanco bars; an informal tapas bar where sherry, hot and cold tapas, beer, gin and Spanish vermouth are all on the 'carte'. We serve Tabanco-inspired tapas alongside a wide range of Spanish drinks. Our menu includes dishes such as Papas Arrugadas (Canarian potatoes), Gambas, Tortilla and Albondigas. In true Andalusian fashion, we're extremely enthusiastic about sherry and have a large selection on offer. But if sherry isn't your thing, we have plenty of other Spanish drinks on offer as well.

Diners enjoying a night out at Tabanco by Ambiente

Tell us why this business is special?

Tabanco by Ambiente is a little Spanish-inspired gem in the heart of York. Stop by and you'll be met by our welcoming team and a vibrant restaurant boasting multiple dining areas offering a different feel. In the summer, our secret outside courtyard is perfect for enjoying some tapas while soaking up the sun. The tapas and drinks here are inspired by Andalusian Tabanco bars; informal tapas bars where sherry, hot and cold tapas, beer, gin and Spanish vermouth are all on the 'carte'. Our menu features dishes like Papas Arrugadas (vg), Gambas, Tortilla and Pulpo. In true Tabanco-style, you'll find lots of sherry on our drinks menu! But it isn't just the tapas that makes the experience, stop by and you'll be met by our welcoming, knowledgeable and friendly team just waiting to whisk you away to the heart of southern Spain for an hour or two.

Nibbles to enjoy with a glass of something tasty

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

We opened in April 2021 so were still adapting to the various rules and restrictions. We ensured all our team were trained and had strict Covid measures and social distancing on site. We also launched a series of Dine at Home boxes for guests to ensure those who wanted to enjoy our tapas at home, could.

What is your favourite story/anecdote about this business/trader?

Rob Scott-South, our group general manager, is an official Sherry Knight and was knighted at Bodegas Barbadillo in Spain. He's also a certified Sherry Educator and always enjoys enthusing over sherry with both sherry-lovers and newcomers alike. It was his love of sherry and his many trips to the Sherry Triangle in Spain that led to his knighthood a few years ago. His knowledge and sherry passion has definitely transferred to our team!

If you are a local trader with a story to tell, get in touch via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/trader/