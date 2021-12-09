IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five bowling pictures from the past.
Pictured above, January 1977, is the Hull Road bowling ace, Peter Rapp, who along with Bill Roberts had won the men’s doubles trophy. Also pictured is Doreen Walker, winner of the Ladies’ Singles seen here during a jubilee dinner at the Terry’s Restaurant, York.
Next up...
BOWLING TOURNAMENT - 1980: Pictured, winners of the Cameron’s tournament Gordon Neil (left) and David Gourley receiving their trophies from Mrs Cameron.
SELBY BOWLING CLUB – 1979: Pictured, at the Selby Bowling Club prize presentation, Norman Sumpner, Doreen Carpenter, David Hutchinson, Terry Thompson, Charles Beecher, Amy Beecher, and Norah Haynes.
LORD MAYOR’S BOWLING TEAM – 1979: Pictured above, the Lord Mayor’s team and the Museum Gardens side during a challenge bowls match on the Museum Gardens' green. The match ended in a 105-65 win for the Museum Gardens.
AMPLEFORTH BOWLING CLUB – 1991: Pictured above, winners of the Ampleforth Bowling Club’s Knockout Fours competition.
