ONE of York's best-loved fish and chip shops will be lost forever under plans to redevelop the site.

Wackers in Gillygate was popular with locals and visitors alike for a quarter of a century. It closed last year after the lockdown when owners Dave and Jill Richards decided to retire. They had run the business for 14 years.

The restaurant, which was named the best fish and chip shop in York in 2007, is now poised to be turned into a shop with five flats above under plans before City of York Council.

Planning agents ELG on behalf of applicant Fountain Estates Ltd have outlined how they would like to develop the site at 45-49 Gillygate.

Wackers in 2006

Currently, the site consists of a restaurant seating area with takeaway counter, customer toilets, and a food preparation and storage area on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two flats, one with a single bedroom and a second with two bedrooms, alongside staff changing facilities, a staff room, and an office.

To the back there is a staff and customer car park.

Under the proposals, there will be a first floor rear extension and conversion of staff facilities to create three additional flats and roof terrace with railings. There will also be alterations to the ground floor shopfront including the insertion of a central bi-parting door.

Side view of the new plans for the Wacker site

An ATM machine is proposed in one of the glazed panes at the front of the shop.

The site lies within the defined boundary of York City Centre and is also located within the York Historic Core Conservation Area

In its planning and heritage statement, planning agents ELG say: "The proposed use and the increase in density to five flats at first floor level offers a good use of space at this site which promotes the ‘social objective’ in sustainable development".

The agency adds: "The proposal would result in a loss of a fish and chip shop restaurant and ancillary takeaway. However, Gillygate is endowed with a number of other independent cafes, restaurants, and takeaways, including fish and chips, which means no loss of cuisine or mealtime choice will occur.

"The loss of the staff facilities at first floor level will not undermine the ability to let the ground floor commercial unit, with a usable and sizeable extent of commercial floorspace retained.

"The proposal will therefore not undermine the vitality and viability of the street scene or commercial offer."

You can read the full application (ref 21/02551/FUL) online at: planningaccess.york.gov.uk/

