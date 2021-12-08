A TEENAGE cyclist who became trapped under a gritter lorry in York is recovering from his injuries after being released from hospital.
The cyclist, who is in his late teens and from the city, was involved in a collision in St Helen’s Road, at the junction with Tadcaster Road, at around 4.45pm on Monday, December 6.
He was taken to hospital with "suspected serious lower body injuries".
However, North Yorkshire Police today (Wednesday) confirmed that the teenager had now been released.
A police spokesperson said: "The cyclist was released from hospital on Tuesday afternoon having received treatment for fractured ribs, cuts and scrapes."
The police and City of York Council launched investigations following the collision, which involved a local authority gritter lorry.
As reported by The Press, the teenager had to be freed from underneath a gritting lorry while receiving emergency treatment.
James Gilchrist, Director of Transport, Planning and Highways at City of York Council, earlier this week said: “We are aware of and are investigating an incident involving one of our gritter vehicles. Our thoughts are with all those concerned and where appropriate we will provide support.”
Police appealed for witnesses to call 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.