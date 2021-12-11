OUTDOOR attractions have become much more appealing since Covid concerns about crowds and confined spaces have caused many to consider what Christmas activities to enjoy.

After the quiet festivities of 2020, it was refreshing to be able to head out and check out the new al fresco winter wonderland in the countdown to Christmas.

Temple Newsam Carol of the Bells Christmas light trail 2021 Credit Sony Music

Launched just a stone's throw from York, the after-dark Christmas at Temple Newsam in Leeds has created a refreshing way to celebrate the festive season.

That stone's throw became a longer-than-ideal car ride, due to the tail lights glowing around York's ring road that evening. But we managed to arrive at the attraction with minutes to spare of our allocated entry time - capacity is limited, with time slots for arrival.

The winter chill was bitter enough to make me wonder how far we would get before doing an about-turn - not an ideal scenario to face for those forking out for a family ticket from £50.

But, wrapped up to the nines and armed with hot flasks, we pushed on along the dark path from the car park to find the entrance.

And what a sight it was to behold.

Al fresco Christmas at Temple Newsam - for anyone in need of a festive lift 🎄 pic.twitter.com/WFzKYHXHYZ — NadiaJeffersonBrown (@NJeffersonBrown) December 8, 2021

We were treated to a stunning spectacle of twinkling illuminations, each choreographed to a soundtrack of Christmas tunes.

Created by Culture Creative, the trail is accessible to all and designed to appeal to people of all ages.

A sparkling 'Christmas cathedral' tunnel, adorned with more than 100,000 lights, at the entrance was a photo must, paving the way to a trail which wound through the estate’s Capability Brown-landscaped grounds and gardens.

Expect to see giant baubles, trees illuminated in Christmas colours, a 'fire garden' with real, flickering, flame-lit torches in a woodland setting, and Father Christmas along the way.

Video (watch with sound): Festive illuminations against a backdrop of seasonal music at the Christmas at Temple Newsam attraction ☺️ pic.twitter.com/hnNlV4AAYo — NadiaJeffersonBrown (@NJeffersonBrown) December 8, 2021

There’s also a carpet of colour-changing spheres, multicoloured neon strings interwoven between towering trees, a flotilla of brightly-coloured boats on the lake, and glitterball snowmen - all set against a backdrop of seasonal music.

Spiral trees along the Christmas light trail Picture: Sony Music

If you forget your flask, or fancy a treat, independent street food vendors are on hand with toasted marshmallows, luxury hot chocolates and more. The prices for some items were suitably princely - but then, we were in a remote magical setting.

Entry is on selected nights and by timed slots, from 4.30pm with the last entry at 8pm.

Christmas at Temple Newsam runs until January 2.

Advanced tickets are from: adult £16, child £12, family £50 (2 adults & 2 children).

Free entry for carers and children aged 2 & under.

Book tickets at christmasattemplenewsam.co.uk

Nadia Jefferson-Brown