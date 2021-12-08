Downing Street has issued an update following reports Boris Johnson could be about to introduce Plan B restrictions in wake of rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant in the UK.
It comes as Mr Johnson is facing Prime Minister’s Questions in the wake of the Christmas party scandal and reports of Plan B restrictions.
Reports from the Financial Times suggest the Prime Minister is planning to introduce Plan B restrictions which will include vaccine passports for larger venues and an instruction to work from home.
The move shows a growing concern about the rise in Omicron variant cases amid a Christmas party scandal relating to December 18 last year.
Reports suggest new restrictions could be announced in a press conference as early as Wednesday before the new restrictions being discussed in Parliament on Thursday.
Downing Street issue update on reported Plan B restrictions
The Government’s autumn and winter plan suggested that some measures including the mandatory use of vaccine passports and face coverings could be required in England if cases were putting unsustainable pressure on the NHS.
Key restrictions to be reintroduced would be face masks, working from home and Covid vaccine passports.
In wake of the fresh reports, Downing Street sources said “no decisions have been made” over the possible imposition of fresh restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
