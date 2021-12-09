YORK council chiefs have secured grants from three energy efficiency funds during 2021 - scooping £5 million in funding.
The cash will support work to make more than 600 homes in York and the sub-region more energy efficient, says City of York Council.
This will reduce carbon emissions, create warmer and healthier homes and reduce fuel bills for residents, the authority added.
Council homes, housing association properties, privately rented and privately owned homes are all set to benefit.
The work will include wall insulation and under floor insulation as well as installing air source heat pumps and solar panels.
Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer communities, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve secured this funding which will help realise our energy efficiency retrofit ambitions to benefit residents across the city. As well as directly reducing energy bills and improving comfort for residents, getting programmes such as these underway is helping us to produce a draft energy efficiency retrofit strategy for all the city’s homes. This will be published in the spring."
Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said: “I welcome the impact the £5 million funding will have on the city’s housing, as well as the new housing energy efficiency strategy."
