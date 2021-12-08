The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out to the Fishergate/ Fulford Road area of York this morning.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had responded to a 'medical emergency at a private address'.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out to the Fishergate/ Fulford Road area of York this morning.
A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had responded to a 'medical emergency at a private address'.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.