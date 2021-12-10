All-singing and dancing bingo is set to arrive in York this month when Bingo Loco comes to town.
Their signature ‘Bingo Rave’ is travelling throughout the United Kingdom and will be making a stop at the Kuda Nightclub in Clifford Street on Saturday December 18.
Bingo Loco claims to have taken the world by storm, with sold-out shows in 200 locations around the world from Dublin to Sydney.
The company said: “We’ve flipped the traditional game of bingo on its head and turned it into a 3 hour long stage show complete with dance-offs, lip-sync battles, throwback anthems, confetti showers and prizes ranging from cars to lawnmowers.
“Bingo Loco is not an event, it is a show with the mentality of a theatre performance and the energy of a festival.”
Organisers also promise an electric event for those in attendance, with Christmas music and decor to emphasise the festivity of the show.
"Each Bingo Loco show has also delivered an unprecedented and unforgettable time for those who have attended.
“Since their return in the summer they have continued this tradition, offering a night of bingo like no other,” they added.
Tickets to the 3pm and 7pm shows can be bought at https://www.bingo-loco.com/york#/.
