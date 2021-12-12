FROM toys and treats for pampered pets, to glamorous items that will make your home sparkle, one reader has Christmas gifts covered this year

Charlotte Watson, based just outside York, set up two businesses in lockdown - and is using her expertise as a product buyer to great effect this Christmas.

A former buyer for ASDA and Wilko, Charlotte founded pet treat subscription shop DogBoxboutique.com and homes emporium Myglamorousplace.com during the first lockdown.

She said: “I love all things homewares and I’m an avid dog lover, so I thought why not set up two businesses? I use my buying knowledge to get the best quality from top suppliers for my customers.”

So congratulations Charlotte - you are our Trader of the Week.

DogBoxBoutique.com is benefitting from the boom in UK dog ownership. Charlotte says: “There are 12.5million dogs in the UK, with a third of us now owning a pooch.

Treats for your pet this Christmas from DogBoxBoutique.com

“We have customers all over the UK, with lucky pooches enjoying high quality dog toys and treats each month. It’s a real joy to get customer feedback and especially their selfies!”

“It just means dog lovers don’t need to trawl the internet to find quirky new treats like the fluffy avocado toy or the knitted reindeer toy that we have in our Christmas boxes. Only the best is good enough for our subscribers!”

Charlotte continues: “We also like to look after dogs in need, so we give £1 for every DogBox purchased on the website at dogboxboutique.com to The Dogs Trust. It’s something that’s close to my heart and customers love it too.”

Charlotte’s renovation of her own home at Ryther, near Cawood, just south of York, inspired her to set up MyGlamorousPlace.com, which offers stylish homewares like candles, decorations and even furniture.

Paper tree decorations sold by Charlotte

Lockdown saw a surge in the home and garden products on the site, as customers updated their home offices and living spaces. She also uses her knowledge of buying and suppliers to get top quality homewares at reasonable prices.

She adds: “Christmas at home this year is even more important for us all, with homewares and decorations adding a personal touch to welcome family and friends.

"There’s a trend towards a sophisticated, soft gold this Christmas. It’s a more glamorous Christmas, think The Great Gatsby - and metallics reflect this trend perfectly. Our gold Christmas planters have proved a stylish way to pot up a small tree.”

“Our scented grey candles are perfect for a stylish finishing touch, while the orange and cinnamon scented candles and reed diffusers really are the scent of Christmas and are always popular. There’s nothing like welcoming your guests into a beautifully scented home to say a special Happy Christmas!”

DogBox Christmas gift sets and subscription boxes are available to buy at dogboxboutique.com, prices start from £10

The Christmas DogBox costs £25 and includes:

• Christmas Avocado soft toy

• 3 pack of Santa or Gingerbread man tennis ball

• 1 bags of UK made Christmas Dinner treats.

• 1 bag of homemade doggy popcorn

• 1 rope toy

Charlotte also runs online homewares business myglamorousplace.com.

