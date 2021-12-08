Boris Johnson is 'set to hold a press conference today' to announce Plan B measures in England, according to reports.
The Government’s autumn and winter plan suggested that some measures including the mandatory use of vaccine passports and face coverings could be required in England if cases were putting unsustainable pressure on the NHS.
Should Plan B materialise in the coming months, what would it look like?
Key restrictions would be a further reintroduction of face masks, working from home and Covid vaccine passports.
The Plan B proposals draw on the findings of a review into vaccine passports earlier this year, which concluded that certification could help keep events going and businesses open.
Boris Johnson Covid press conference
Three senior Whitehall officials told the Financial Times that the government had decided to implement the so-called ‘Plan B’ of further restrictions.
The new restrictions could be announced at a press conference as early as Wednesday with regulations laid before parliament on Thursday, government insiders told the Financial Times.
Downing Street sources said “no decisions have been made” over the possible imposition of fresh restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Reports have suggested Plan B measures – including advice to work from home and the possible introduction of vaccine passports – may be introduced in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.
