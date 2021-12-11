Bailey was brought into the RSPCA's York animal home because her previous owners could no longer meet her needs.

Staff say the two-year-old female crossbreed, who has been spayed, is a 'very shy and nervous girl when meeting new people and when adjusting to new situations'.

But once she gets to know you, they say, she is 'just the sweetest, friendliest and most loving girl you could wish for'.

The RSPCA is looking for adopters who will be patient, understanding and most of all keep her safe while she settles in and gains her confidence.

Bailey is a young, active and playful dog who will need equally active adopters to give her the exercise she needs to keep her happy.

The staff at the centre say once her confidence has grown she will enjoy going on adventures with her new family.

'Once she knows you she is an extremely faithful and loyal girl who will be your very best friend,' they say.

Bailey will need some further training so The RSPCA are looking for adopters who will be willing and able to dedicate some time to this especially her recall.

Bailey will need an adult only home.

She could live with other dogs after a successful introduction at the centre and will need a fully secure garden with a 6ft fence.

The RSPCA says potential adopters will need to do multiple meet and greets to get to know Bailey before actually adopting her.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find out more visit rspca-yorkhome.org.uk