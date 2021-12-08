A SPARKLING post box trimmed in red and gold has been delighting younger visitors to York city centre in the build-up to Christmas.

Santa's Postbox in Museum Gardens, courtesy of the York BID, is adding to the magical atmosphere of York over the festive season with the city and its historic bars illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights.

This year youngsters have been able to post their Christmas wishes and thank you letters to Santa in Santa’s Postbox just inside the Museum Street entrance to the gardens - though the man in red will be too busy to be able to respond.

"The postbox has had lots of young people sending their letters to Santa," said York BID's executive director Andrew Lowson.

"We hope all the residents who visited the postbox enjoyed a magical experience and have a very happy Christmas! Thanks to the York Museums Trust for giving us such a beautiful setting for the postbox."

Another additional to the winter lights is the Tree of Light at the Eye of York, with 1km of lights adorning the 40-year-old oak tree, with an ever-changing display to mark important dates and festivals.

There is also a ‘meadow’ of Christmas trees in Exhibition Square.

The York BID is also encouraging people to support local by offering the York Gift Card as the perfect Christmas present for those who want to back local businesses.

The card can be used at more than 300 local shops, restaurants and attractions and can be bought online at yorkgiftcard.com

And for those who have not yet tried it, there is more festive fun for families to enjoy in the city with the latest York Quest AR (augmented reality) App trail featuring a festive Santa Search to encourage players to find a series of seven Christmas characters who have taken up residence on York’s historic streets.

The app is called York Quest, and is available on Google Play Store or App Store.