A MAN and woman have been attacked by a suspect in York - who threw an object at the man's head and punched the woman in the face.
The assault took place at the back of the Half Moon pub near Graham & Co hairdressers in York Road in Strensall between 12.45am and 1am on Saturday November 27.
North Yorkshire Police said the suspect approached the couple by walking behind them, before throwing something at the man’s head and punching the woman in the face, then pushing her to the floor and kicking her while she was down.
A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released on conditional bail.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them. Officers are particularly keen to trace the owner of a light coloured SUV style vehicle which is believed to have been in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1983 Lucy Watson. You can also email lucy.watson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk - quoting reference number: 12210249687.
