A TV documentary highlighting the crisis in the care of older and vulnerable people must be the catalyst for improving the sector, said a North Yorkshire care provider.
Mike Padgham's Saint Cecilia’s Care Group homes appeared in the BBC documentary 'Inside the Care Crisis' with Ed Balls.
The care group then hosted an event to mark the documentary, which included a question-and-answer session with Ed Balls, the programme’s production team and members of Saint Cecilia’s staff.
Speaking after the event in Scarborough, Mr Padgham said: “The documentary was very much a pivotal moment in our campaign to get better social care.
"I hope we will look back and see the documentary as a key moment in our battle to get the care sector we deserve."
Saint Cecilia’s Care Group invited a film crew into its nursing and care homes as part of the documentary - which was broadcast last month.
