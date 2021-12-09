A 90-YEAR-OLD trustee, one of the founding members of a society, has been presented with a plaque to mark her retirement after 21 years in the role.
Nancy Fairbotham, one of the founder members of the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society, was presented with a plaque at the windmills AGM to mark her retirement.
She said one of her very early memories is of being dropped through the window of the mill and remembers the terror of lying on the floor feeling the spilled corn and being overwhelmed by the sight of the black metal cogs.
Over the years, Nancy has been an avid fundraiser - raising thousands of pounds with her craft work, making ear-rings and knitted gifts. She has always available at Christmas time to decorate the mill ready for Santa's arrival.
A spokesperson said that committee members past and present will miss her presence at meetings and her words of wisdom.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment