HEADLINERS for the Reading and Leeds Festivals 2022 have been unveiled.

The dual main stage layout returns for 2022 with names including Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Rage Against The Machine, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me The Horizon.

They will be joined by talent from rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance, including Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Enter Shikari, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Run The Jewels, Fever 333 and Pale Waves.

Even more are yet to be announced.

The three-day festival takes place August 26 to 28, 2022, returning to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park.

General sale tickets and instalment plans are available from 9am on Friday, December 10 from www.leedsfestival.com/tickets and www.readingfestival.com/tickets.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic said: “With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading and Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern ground breaking music. I cannot wait!”

Playing in the UK for the first time since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino tour, Arctic Monkeys make their return to headline the main stage in 2022.

Dave, pictured below, at only 23 years old and having won nearly every major UK musical accolade possible, can now count being the youngest ever solo artist to headline Reading and Leeds as another triumph.

Rage Against The Machine formed in 1991, rising to acclaim with their fiercely anti-establishment sound merging hip hop, punk and thrash.

To date, the band have sold more than 16 million records, and are one of the loudest voices in modern music.

Since Halsey's breakthrough 2015 album Badlands, the US star (pictured below) has pushed boundaries with her ambitious, creative music while three-time, Grammy-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion is set for a debut main stage west headline set.

Meanwhile, Sheffield alt-metallers Bring Me The Horizon’s nearly 20-year strong career has seen them develop to a slick, pop-metal hit factory with two Grammy nods and consecutive number one albums.

The five-piece led by frontman Oli Sykes has carved their own path from sweaty rock club basements with their futurist approach.

Bring Me The Horizon said: “To be headlining Reading and Leeds was never even a dream of mine as it’s something I could never imagine happening. I just never saw our band as a festival headline act.

"But now it’s happening I promise you we are going to put on the best show of our lives for you lot.”

Rising British neo-soul star Joy Crookes is set to make her debut appearance on the main stage while US popstar Madison Beer will be performing fresh off her debut album, Life Support.

Electro-rockers Enter Shikari, above, will also hit the main stage while drum and bass legend Wilkinson is headlining the Dance Stage, in good company with the liquid duo Hybrid Minds confirmed.