IT was a case of the past meeting the future when York's ancient Company of Cordwainers presented three fashion students from York College with medals.
The Cordwainers, or leatherworkers, one of York's seven surviving medieval guilds, having been making an award to first year fashion students for the past 12 years. The award goes to the student who completed the best fashion project involving leather.
But the standard of entries this year was so high that the Cordwainers decided to choose two winners - Elenor Houlgate and Eve Grace Wood. And, since the 2020 winner Zara Hale did not receive her award last year because of Covid19 restrictions, she was also invited to come along to the Cordwainers recent Martinmas Feast to receive her award alongside this year’s winners.
The Company of Cordwainers of the City of York date back to at least the 14th century. The name Cordwainer is derived from ‘cordwan’ - thought to be fine leather originally from Córdoba (or Cordova) in Spain.
