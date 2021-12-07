YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has won an assurance from Treasury chiefs that they will grant the final funding needed to build a new railway station in Haxby once all planning permissions are granted.

With the help of an initial Department for Transport grant of £400,000, City of York Council has been working closely on plans for the station with Network Rail.

A preferred site - off Towthorpe Road to the north of Haxby - was identified at the start of the month.

Further public consultations will now take place to 'better understand any local concerns' and what measures measures might be needed to mitigate the impact of building a new station there, the council says.

But speaking in the House of Commons today, Conservative MP Mr Sturdy urged Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke to confirm earlier assurances that final funding needed to build the station would be forthcoming once full planning had been granted. He said Mr Clarke reaffirmed the commitment.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Sturdy said: “With the recent interest in the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan, it is important to remember that levelling-up is not just about the large-scale infrastructure projects.

"The Government also needs to continue its focus on connecting smaller towns and nearby villages to the rail network. The long-anticipated station at Haxby will do exactly this for thousands of people in the surrounding area who must currently use increasingly congested local roads to travel to York.

"It was good to hear the Chief Secretary reaffirm the Government’s commitment to supporting the delivery of Haxby station.

"I am confident that with the plans well developed, the final Government funding announcement will soon be forthcoming and I will continue to press Ministers for confirmation on this.”

Council bosses were considering two possible locations for the new station: one on Station Road, and another off Towthorpe Road.

At the start of December, council officers recommended the Towthorpe Road site as preferable on grounds of land ownership, deliverability and 'potential connectivity and ease of access'.

Speaking at the time, council leader Keith Aspden said: “After extensive work by local councillors and council officers on what has been a decades long ambition for local communities, I’m delighted to see significant progress being made to build a new station in Haxby.

"This, alongside our other major transport projects, such as the dualling of the ring road, will lead to improved connectivity and commuting opportunities across the city.”

Ward councillor Edward Pearson added that while the preferred site had 'clear benefits', he understood that there would be people who had concerns about the impact "So we welcome further consultation to listen to local residents and identify opportunities to mitigate these concerns and make Haxby station a real community asset,” he said.